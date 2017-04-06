LeBron James may have downplayed Wednesday night’s showdown in Boston, but the King played with urgency in a huge 114-91 win for the Cavs.
James led Cleveland with a game-high 36 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, as they overtook the Celtics for the top seed in the Eastern Conference with just four games to go.
The defending NBA Champs hold a one-game lead, plus the tiebreaker with the C’s for the No. 1 spot.
Per the AP:
“Just trying to get our team right going down the stretch brings out the best in me,” James said. “We knew we were coming to a hostile building tonight and just wanted to try and play our game … and we did that.”
Kyrie Irving added 19 points and five assists.
Isaiah Thomas led the Celtics with 26 points. […] “We laid an egg tonight,” Thomas said. “There’s no way around that. We didn’t take advantage of the opportunity that we had tonight.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus