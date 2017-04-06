LeBron James may have downplayed Wednesday night’s showdown in Boston, but the King played with urgency in a huge 114-91 win for the Cavs.

James led Cleveland with a game-high 36 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, as they overtook the Celtics for the top seed in the Eastern Conference with just four games to go.

The defending NBA Champs hold a one-game lead, plus the tiebreaker with the C’s for the No. 1 spot.

Per the AP: