Dwyane Wade is officially on his way to Cleveland, and LeBron James couldn’t be more exited to reunite with his long-time friend.

Before training camp on Wednesday, James compared the situation to finding out that “one of your best friends is in [your classroom]” on the first day of school.

LeBron James with an interesting comparison to Dwyane Wade joining the Cavs: pic.twitter.com/KabbJU2pPj — Jeff Zillgitt (@JeffZillgitt) September 27, 2017

“It’s kind of like when you start school, and you walk into the classroom and you’re not quite sure who your classmates is. “And when you walk in, one of your best friends is in there, and you’re like, Oh yeah, this is going to be fun.”

RELATED:

Tyronn Lue: LeBron James ‘Seems Younger’