If the NBA Playoffs were starting next weekend, LeBron James can easily picture the Cleveland Cavaliers being sent home early.

James, speaking to reporters Saturday following a humiliating 148-124 loss to the visiting OKC Thunder, said the Cavs need to fix their issues before they can start thinking about the postseason.

New story: The Cavs are searching for answers, but the key to ending their slump — at least according to the players — does not include parting ways with Ty Lue https://t.co/8LM13mYtaY — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 21, 2018

Cleveland’s horrific defensive effort was especially galling for LeBron.

Per ESPN: