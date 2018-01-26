LeBron James and Kyrie Irving will once again become teammates—for a day.

James says picking Irving for his All-Star squad was an “easy choice.”

LeBron looks forward to re-uniting with Kyrie next month.

“I just tried to pick the best available players, and to be able to team back up with Kyrie, it’s always special, along with Kevin Love,” James said.

“For us to have another weekend to bring back some of the memories we had when we were all together. Kyrie was available on the draft board. He’s one of the best point guards that we have in our league, so it was an easy choice for me. It was important to have my teammate (Love) alongside me. It’s a great weekend, we get to share another All-Star moment.”