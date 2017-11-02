Speaking to reporters Wednesday afternoon, LeBron James said he was energized by Cleveland’s team meeting the day prior, excited about his team’s immediate future.
The Cavs then went out and lost 124-107 to the visiting Indiana Pacers, their fourth defeat in a row.
LeBron said he’s coming off the worst training camp of his career, as he was slowed down by a nagging ankle injury.
LeBron James said he is “excited what the future holds for our team” following the Cavaliers’ team meeting Tuesday.
“Everything happens for a reason,” he said.
James missed almost all of training camp because of a sprained ankle suffered Sept. 27 — the same day Wade joined the team. James’ numbers are easily within his normal range (24.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists per game), but the Cavs couldn’t develop any continuity without him on the court.
“This was probably the worst training camp for me in my career because of the injury,” James said. “I didn’t get an opportunity to do the things that I like to do and with the summer that I had, I kind of had a setback.”
