Speaking to reporters Wednesday afternoon, LeBron James said he was energized by Cleveland’s team meeting the day prior, excited about his team’s immediate future.

The Cavs then went out and lost 124-107 to the visiting Indiana Pacers, their fourth defeat in a row.

LeBron James 'excited' about Cavaliers' immediate future after team meeting @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/NQumrjcj69 — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) November 1, 2017

LeBron said he’s coming off the worst training camp of his career, as he was slowed down by a nagging ankle injury.

Per Cleveland.com: