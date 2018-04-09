LeBron James: Family and Winning to Dictate Free Agency

LeBron James told reporters Sunday that winning and his family will ultimately determine what he chooses to do as a free agent this summer.

LeBron James says 'family, winning' will make up his mind on free agency @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/n4s9POG0m2 — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) April 8, 2018

The 33-year-old has a $35.6 million player’s option on his Cavs deal for next season, which he is widely expected to decline.

James, however, cautioned that he has yet to give the momentous decision much thought.

Per Cleveland.com: