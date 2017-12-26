In his 15th year in the League, LeBron James is still at the peak of his athletic prowess. What may be more impressive, however, is his ability to look at things from a big picture angle—as evidenced in our exclusive interview with Bron from earlier this year.

Prior to yesterday’s rematch with the Golden State Warriors, LeBron was asked if he dwells on the team’s Game 3 loss in the 2017 Finals and the King gave a poignant answer, saying that family moments will always mean more to him than Finals losses.

From ESPN’s Dave McMenamin:

“No. I mean, listen. I’ve lost five Finals. What are you going to do about it? No. “What’s going to stick with me is seeing my daughter smile, seeing my kids graduate high school, college. Hopefully my daughter will go off and meet the man of her dreams. That’s what’s going to stick with me. I keep telling you all, these games and wins and losses — yeah, I love it — but it’s not the be all and end all for me. So I’ve had so many moments in this game that I’m going to cherish. But Game 3 here in the Finals or a game there, I’m good. I don’t lose sleep anymore.”

