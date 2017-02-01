Lance Stephenson’s colorful history with LeBron James doesn’t disqualify him from a potential job with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavs are holding workouts with Stephenson, Mario Chalmers, Kirk Hinrich and Jordan Farmar in their desperate search for a playmaker.

New story: LeBron James on the Cavs potentially adding Lance Stephenson — "I got no personal problems with nobody" https://t.co/37W4iG8vuN — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 1, 2017

James says he holds no ill will towards Born Ready.

Per ESPN: