Lance Stephenson’s colorful history with LeBron James doesn’t disqualify him from a potential job with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Cavs are holding workouts with Stephenson, Mario Chalmers, Kirk Hinrich and Jordan Farmar in their desperate search for a playmaker.
New story: LeBron James on the Cavs potentially adding Lance Stephenson — "I got no personal problems with nobody" https://t.co/37W4iG8vuN
— Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 1, 2017
James says he holds no ill will towards Born Ready.
Per ESPN:
“I got a history with all those guys except Jordan,” James said after shootaround Wednesday, as the Cavs prepared for their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. “I got a history with Lance too, obviously. I got a history versus Kirk. I played him in a lot of playoff series. And I got a history with Rio [Chalmers]. … At the end of the day, Rio is recovering from his Achilles tear. I hope he’s been doing everything he needs to do just to get back on the floor. He loves to play the game.
“I’m a supporter of what this franchise wants to do, no matter what it’s doing. But my focus right now is to get our guys playing championship-level basketball.”
Would James have a problem teaming up with his former foe? […] “I just want to win, man,” James said. “That’s all that matters to me. I got no personal problems with nobody.”
