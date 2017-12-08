A Bulls fan made the mistake of heckling LeBron James when the Cavs came to town Monday night, and James did not shy away from firing back.

LeBron clowned the heckler while leading his squad past Chicago 113-91.

LeBron to #Bulls fan heckling him: “I hope that ain’t your girl next to you because she’s filming me. Bum.” 💀 pic.twitter.com/lC897O7yN1 — FootBasket.com (@FootBasketcom) December 7, 2017

Cleveland is riding a 13-game winning streak, but Bron is far from satisfied.

