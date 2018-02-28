LeBron James: First to Reach 30K Points, 8K Rebounds and 8K Assists

LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to reach 30,000 points, 8,000 rebounds and 8,000 assists, powering the Cleveland Cavaliers past the visiting Brooklyn Nets 129-123 Tuesday night.

James finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, his fourth triple-double of the month.

LeBron found his latest milestone to be “pretty cool.”

Per Cleveland.com: