LeBron James: First to Reach 30K Points, 8K Rebounds and 8K Assists

LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to reach 30,000 points, 8,000 rebounds and 8,000 assists, powering the Cleveland Cavaliers past the visiting Brooklyn Nets 129-123 Tuesday night.
James finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, his fourth triple-double of the month.
LeBron found his latest milestone to be “pretty cool.”
Per Cleveland.com:
“With the long list of so many great players that have come through this league, in the history of this league, for me to be the only (person) in a category, I think it’s pretty cool,” James said Tuesday, after the Cavs beat the Nets 129-123.
Last month, James became the seventh player to score 30,000 career points, and his 8,208 rebounds rank 61st in league history.
“Wow. Helluva achievement,” coach Tyronn Lue said. “I mean, yeah, especially coming into the league, he’s a pass first guy. Unselfish. To score 30,000 points in elite company, but, to do all the other things he does shows he’s a complete all around player and probably one of the best out game has seen as far as all-around passing, dribbling, powerful, shooting the basketball, scoring. Just a great player.”