LeBron James 'Flattered' By #PhillyWantsLeBron Billboards in Cleveland

by February 27, 2018
LeBron James said that the billboards in Cleveland trying to entice him to join the Sixers are “actually very flattering.”

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, LeBron said it’s “dope” to still be recruited in his 15th season.

Is it flattery?

LeBron: “It is. Absolutely. You could say it’s a distraction. It’s not. It’s a distraction. It’s actually very flattering.

“I’m sitting here at 33, in my 15th year, and teams and people in their respective city want me to play for them.

“I mean, that’s cool. I think that’s dope.”

