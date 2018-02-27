LeBron James ‘Flattered’ By #PhillyWantsLeBron Billboards in Cleveland

LeBron James said that the billboards in Cleveland trying to entice him to join the Sixers are “actually very flattering.”

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, LeBron said it’s “dope” to still be recruited in his 15th season.

LeBron asked about those 3 Philly billboards, “I know all about it, there’s a lot of potholes on 480.” He then says he knows about them, and that it is flattering “that I’m sitting here at 33 in my 15th year … that people in their respective city want me to play for them.” pic.twitter.com/TrKUDbq34a — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) February 27, 2018

Is it flattery? LeBron: “It is. Absolutely. You could say it’s a distraction. It’s not. It’s a distraction. It’s actually very flattering. “I’m sitting here at 33, in my 15th year, and teams and people in their respective city want me to play for them. “I mean, that’s cool. I think that’s dope.”

A Philadelphia-based company put up three billboards on highway to downtown Cleveland this morning saying that city wanted LeBron. Here they are in order. pic.twitter.com/vntsa8h3mE — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 26, 2018

