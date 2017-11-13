Tensions were running high at Madison Square Garden when LeBron James‘ Cavaliers visited the New York Knicks on Monday.

LeBron took an indirect shot at Knicks rookie Frank Ntilikina on Saturday, saying that New York made a mistake by passing on Dennis Smith Jr in the 2017 Draft.

After throwing down an alley-oop late in the first quarter, LeBron bumped into Ntilikina, who shoved James in return.

Enes Kanter then came to Ntilikina’s defense by getting into James’ face.

Things getting chippy between LeBron and the Knicks 👀 pic.twitter.com/zAhQt6QSvz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 14, 2017

