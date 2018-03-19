LeBron James Gained 7 Pounds During a Single Playoff Game

by March 19, 2018
1,920
lebron james 7 pounds playoffs

LeBron James gained 7 pounds during a conference finals game as a member of the Miami Heat.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, LeBron went from 271 to 278 pounds during the course of the game.

And the topper: the time James gained seven pounds during an Eastern Conference finals game.

Some Miami Heat teammates saw the scale and attest to it in amazement. James himself just shrugs and calls it “weird as hell.”

The truly wild part is that it was from 271 pounds to 278 pounds, though James is much lighter these days.

