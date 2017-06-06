The Cleveland Cavaliers are down 2-0 in the NBA Finals, but LeBron James says he just needs some good grub and vino to lift his spirits.

(James was understandably irritable following the Golden State Warriors’ 132-113 Game 2 win.)

He's had to wait to talk at podium a few times recently and he's decided he's done with it for now. — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) June 5, 2017

LeBron is taking questions, but he does not have much patience for this one pic.twitter.com/QfUObUZWM6 — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 5, 2017

LeBron knows the Cavs must elevate their performance if they are to have a chance in this series.

Per the AP: