The Cleveland Cavaliers are down 2-0 in the NBA Finals, but LeBron James says he just needs some good grub and vino to lift his spirits.
(James was understandably irritable following the Golden State Warriors’ 132-113 Game 2 win.)
He's had to wait to talk at podium a few times recently and he's decided he's done with it for now.
LeBron knows the Cavs must elevate their performance if they are to have a chance in this series.
Per the AP:
“I thought for the most part with the game plan that we had we tried to execute it as close as possible,” James said. “Much more physical today than we were in Game 1. And we forced them to 20 turnovers and they still beat us pretty good. So we got to be much better too.”
They have to do it quickly or Cavs-Warriors III could end up being a much shorter series than the first two editions of the Finals trilogy that the teams split. Game 3 is Wednesday in Cleveland where the Cavs will look to regain the magic that helped them overcome deficits of 2-0 and 3-1 in last year’s Finals.
“I’m not a past guy too much,” James said. “I’m more of a present guy so we just got to figure out how we can be better in Game 3.”
