LeBron James finished with 20 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds Sunday night in D.C. for his third consecutive triple-double, leading the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Washington Wizards 106-99.

James also made a political statement in the nation’s capital, wearing kicks with “equality” emblazoned on them.

The Cavs have won five in a row.

Per the AP:

James finished with 20 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Washington Wizards 106-99 on Sunday night for their 18th victory in 19 games, and then said afterward his choice of footwear was related to the game being played about a mile from President Donald Trump’s White House.

 

“This is a beautiful country and we’re never going to let one person dictate how beautiful and how powerful we are,” the four-time NBA MVP said.

 

James had his fourth triple-double in the past five games despite being called for four fouls in the final quarter.

 

“I actually played pretty bad tonight. I wasn’t as strong with the ball: I had six turnovers. Kind of lazy with the ball, at times,” James said. “And my teammates did a great job bailing me out.”

Related
LeBron James on Extending His High Level of Play: ‘I Want to Break the Mold’