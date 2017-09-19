LeBron James, in what has become something of an annual tradition, is hosting his Cavs teammates for workouts starting today ahead of training camp later this month.

Isaiah Thomas coming to LeBron's camp, which starts tomorrow at UCSB https://t.co/qocCOKZQ44 — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) September 18, 2017

James and the gang will put in work at the University of California-Santa Barbara.

Isaiah Thomas will reportedly attend the mini-camp.

Per Cleveland: