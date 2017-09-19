LeBron James, in what has become something of an annual tradition, is hosting his Cavs teammates for workouts starting today ahead of training camp later this month.
Isaiah Thomas coming to LeBron's camp, which starts tomorrow at UCSB https://t.co/qocCOKZQ44
— Joe Vardon (@joevardon) September 18, 2017
James and the gang will put in work at the University of California-Santa Barbara.
Isaiah Thomas will reportedly attend the mini-camp.
Per Cleveland:
This is the second consecutive year the workouts are slated for UC-Santa Barbara, expected to stretch over a period of days.
Isaiah Thomas, the two-time All-Star and All-NBA point guard who joined the Cavs this summer as part of a blockbuster trade but is expected to miss the start of the season with a hip injury, will attend James’ workouts, a source told cleveland.com.
In addition to James’ teammates (we’ll get to them in a minute), coach Tyronn Lue and staff are expected to attend as well, though the coaches will be there to watch.
As for the Cavs themselves, they of course have a decidedly different look to them entering the 2017-18 season than the group that trudged off the floor following Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Derrick Rose, Jae Crowder, Jeff Green, Jose Calderon, Ante Zizic and Cedi Osman are all new to the team, joining Cleveland either through trade or as a free agent (in Osman’s case, the Cavs owned his NBA rights and he left his European team to join).
