LeBron James has designs on eventually owning an NBA team, and he will not be shy about hording superstars.

LeBron asked if GS roster is "fair." He says yes, within the rules, then adds, "If I become an owner, I'm going to try to sign everybody."

LeBron doesn’t concern with questions of fairness when it comes to building a winning organization.

James, facing the prospect of being swept by Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors in the Finals, still believes that super-teams are great for the League.

Per the Akron Beacon Journal:

“It’s just part of my calling to just go against teams in the midst of a dynasty,” James said Thursday at Quicken Loans Arena. “This has been the best team in our league the last three years. They won a championship, and last year it was the greatest regular-season team we had played, probably one of the best postseason teams that everybody’s ever seen as well, but we were just able to overcome that. And they’re playing like one of the best teams once again.

“There have been times throughout my career where I just played teams that were just in the midst of something that can last for a long time. And obviously this team is built to be able to do that with the talent that they have. We’ll see what happens. Obviously you never know what’s going to happen, but as it stands right now, they look pretty good, as far as the future.”

James looked at ABC’s blockbuster television ratings and said it’s great for the NBA.

“Is it fair? I don’t care. It’s great for our league. Right now, look at our TV ratings, look at the money our league is pouring in,” he said. “Gguys are loving the game, our fans love the game. I mean, who am I to say if it’s fair or not? No matter who I’m going against, if I’m going against four Hall of Famers, like I said before the series started with Draymond (Green), Klay (Thompson), Steph (Curry), and K.D., or if I’m going against two or whatever the case may be, I’m always excited to play the game.

“I’m not one to judge and say if it’s fair or not if guys are adding players to their team. So that’s what you want to do. Is it fair that the New York Yankees in the ’90s was adding piece after piece after piece after piece? I mean, if you have the opportunity to do that — is it fair that the Cowboys added Deion Sanders? I mean, listen. It happens.”