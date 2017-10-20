LeBron James says his preseason ankle and foot injuries left him out of shape heading into Opening Night.

James, who led the Cleveland Cavaliers to a season-opening 102-99 win against the Boston Celtics, shook off the lack of conditioning by submitting a statline of 29 points, 16 rebounds and 9 assists.

New story: LeBron will play Friday and as he and the Cavs try to get back into game shape https://t.co/fw8toc0CBU — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 19, 2017

LeBron is looking forward to getting in shape by playing in back-to-back games.

Per ESPN: