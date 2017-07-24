With the Cavaliers heading in an increasingly uncertain direction, LeBron James is reportedly “intrigued with pursuing a Los Angeles Lakers exit plan” in 2018.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, there’s a “growing verdict” that the Lakers could be LeBron’s future target.

With James refusing to commit to Cleveland beyond the coming season, and with the growing verdict that James is intrigued with pursuing a Los Angeles Lakers exit plan, Irving has become proactive in controlling his own career arc. […] The Cavaliers’ championship season liberated James to leave Cleveland in free agency, if he so chooses. He can declare his job done and chase a closing act in Hollywood.

