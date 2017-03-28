The Cavs were blown out in San Antonio last night, giving the Boston Celtics the top spot in the Eastern Conference, and LeBron James says it’s a “delicate time” for Cleveland.

With Cleveland's loss, the Boston Celtics are now the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. pic.twitter.com/PEOtT7DiVs — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 28, 2017

The defending NBA champs have been blown out in each of their last four losses (going 6-9 so far this month); their defense has been abominable; and five of their last six games have been played on the road.

James is remaining patient for the time being with his struggling team.

Per the NEOMG: