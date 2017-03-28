The Cavs were blown out in San Antonio last night, giving the Boston Celtics the top spot in the Eastern Conference, and LeBron James says it’s a “delicate time” for Cleveland.
With Cleveland's loss, the Boston Celtics are now the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. pic.twitter.com/PEOtT7DiVs
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) March 28, 2017
The defending NBA champs have been blown out in each of their last four losses (going 6-9 so far this month); their defense has been abominable; and five of their last six games have been played on the road.
James is remaining patient for the time being with his struggling team.
Per the NEOMG:
“I kind of wait for the right time,” James said. “It’s a delicate time right now for our team and a lot of people talking.”
By “people talking,” James said he meant “guys in the locker room.” […] “Not saying it’s for the bad, we’ve got a couple guys showing leadership right now,” James said. “We’ve got some guys that have been in the fray before that’s given their opinion. My time will come.”
James also clarified that it’s a “delicate” time for the Cavs because the defending champs are “just not playing good basketball. We’ve got to figure that out.”
Commentscomments powered by Disqus