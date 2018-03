LeBron James Jr. has SERIOUS game.

Out in Houston for the John Lucas AAU tournament, James Jr. put on a show for special guest Chris Paul.

#JamesGang👑 Plus they won the whole thing too! https://t.co/Z4TEsZlosO — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 5, 2018

Peep the full highlight tape above.

