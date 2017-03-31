Cleveland lost its third game in a row Thursday night, getting beaten in Chicago 99-93, and LeBron James acknowledges that the defending NBA champs are in a “bad spot right now.”

LeBron is in no mood tonight. No postgame icing session, beat Ty Lue out of locker room to address reporters. That's a first — Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydNBA) March 31, 2017

James, however, isn’t ready to push the panic button, and figures the Cavs will figure things out.

Kyrie Irving thinks a players-only meeting may be in order, as things have gotten “real ugly.”

“I think the effort was there,” James said. “I just don’t think the concentration for as close to 48 minutes is there yet. Which is unfortunate. We’re just in a bad spot right now. Not disappointed with the effort. We’re just in a bad spot. We’re going to try to figure it out.” James had been holding back on letting the Cavs know how he felt about their lack of effort, about their poor defense, about their inability to focus for 48 minutes. A couple veterans, including James Jones, who has been to six consecutive NBA Finals with James, had said some things in a more casual way. “It won’t be perfect in one day, but it’s no time to hold your head, I’ll tell you that,” Irving said. “It’s no time to kind of back up into the wall and panic. I’m not panicking and I don’t think anyone in this locker room should panic. We’re going to be just fine. It’s ugly right now. It’s real, real ugly. But we’ll get out of this, we’ll be fine.”

