LeBron James considers Kyrie Irving to be one of the greatest one-on-one players in NBA history.

James says his teammate “was born” to go mano-a-mano on the court.

Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue says Irving has “no offensive weaknesses.”

Per Cleveland.com:

Throughout the season, during times when the Cleveland Cavaliers’ offense fell into lulls of isolation basketball, head coach Tyronn Lue and LeBron James defended the approach, saying it was wise to take advantage of two of the league’s best one-on-one scorers.

“He was born to play one-on-one,” James said of Irving. “That’s what he do. I think what he’s improving more upon is the feel of the game and taking his time and scoring and possessions and things of that nature and growing as a point guard and growing as a leader. But the kid was born to play one-on-one. You have those great one-on-one players in our league history and he’s up there.”

Irving is second in isolation scoring this postseason, trailing just James. With that formula, Lue sees no reason to alter course.

“I’ve always talked about he has no offensive weaknesses,” Lue said. “He finishes with his left, floaters with his left, floaters with his right, step-backs, 3s, off the dribble. Offensively he has the complete package and that’s why he’s so tough to stop.”