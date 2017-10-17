LeBron James thinks the reception Kyrie Irving will receive tonight in his first game back in Cleveland after demanding a trade over the summer will be “fine.”

James predicts Irving and the Boston Celtics won’t face anywhere near the same kind of hostility he did following “The Decision” in 2010.

LeBron says Cavs fans were “throwing batteries” at him and his Miami Heat teammates.

Per ESPN:

“Everybody’s good. Everybody’s good,” James said. “KD [Kevin Durant] last year in Oklahoma City, Paul George going to go back to Indiana, you know, (Dwyane) Wade’s going to go to Chicago, Kyrie’s coming back to Cleveland. No [it will not compare].” It was nearly seven years ago that James and Wade went to Quicken Loans Arena 20 games into the Heat’s 2010-11 season. The Cavs had to arrange for dozens of extra police officers to work the game — both in uniform and undercover — in anticipation of a hostile crowd. “Dec. 2,” James said. “I will never forget that date.” While reunions involving major NBA stars and their former teams might have become commonplace, there was nothing common about James’ first game back in Cleveland with Miami. “They will be fine,” James said of Irving and the Celtics. “People were throwing batteries at us.”

