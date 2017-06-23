LeBron James had important advice for NBA newcomers Thursday night, posting a clip that showed the skepticism some of his soon-to-be Cavs teammates had prior to his arrival in Cleveland back in 2003.

James says it’s important to “keep the blinders on at all times,” and that hard work and persistence will ensure the haters don’t have the last laugh:

So just imagine how hard is to fight off the naysayers, doubters, haters that u never see but u know they talking crazy behind tv screens, computers, phones, tablets. Then imagine fighting off naysayers, doubters, haters that u would think have your back and u see them everyday! Keep the grass cut, so u can see em when they coming. Then u heat they ass up. Cause they cats that u went to play with, will catch you in your new whip and your brains into cool-whip(Kiss said it best)! So basically no matter what u do just keep the blinders on at all times, work hard, push forward and I promise you’ll have the last 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 #StriveforGreatness🚀 #RWTW🏅

The Cavs did not own a pick in last night’s draft, and sat pat on the trade front.