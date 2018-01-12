LeBron James has overtaken Giannis Antetokounmpo in the second return of NBA All-Star voting.

Stephen Curry is the leading vote-getter in the Western Conference.

More on the most recent All-Star returns next on #GameTime ! pic.twitter.com/pevLSX71Sv

Two captains from each conference—determined by who receives the most fan votes—will choose the rosters from a pool of players voted as starters and reserves.

Per NBA.com:

In the second fan returns, James totaled 1,622,838 votes to pass the Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo (1,480,954) as the top vote-getter in the Eastern Conference and overall. James and Antetokounmpo are followed in the East frontcourt by the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid (784,287) and the New York Knicks’ Kristaps Porzingis (640,928).

The Boston Celtics’ Kyrie Irving continues to lead all East guards, ranking third in the conference and overall with 1,370,643 votes. The Toronto Raptors’ DeMar DeRozan (537,168) is still second among East guards, while Philadelphia’s Ben Simmons (397,942) has edged ahead of the Indiana Pacers’ Victor Oladipo (385,448) for third place.

In the Western Conference, Curry (1,369,658) has passed teammate Kevin Durant (1,326,059) to become the leading vote-getter. Curry, the Houston Rockets’ James Harden (978,540) and the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Russell Westbrook (791,332) continue to be the top three guards in the West.

Durant maintains the top spot in the West frontcourt. The New Orleans Pelicans’ Anthony Davis (664,687) remains in second place, while Golden State’s Draymond Green (616,730) has moved ahead of New Orleans’ DeMarcus Cousins (587,835) for third place.