Following one of his worst Playoff games, LeBron James had very little patience for hecklers or nosy reporters Sunday night.
James snapped at a trash-talking fan, who was quickly removed by Cleveland’s arena security.
LeBron also called out a reporter, whom he feels that only asks questions following Cavs losses.
LBJ managed just 11 points, as the Boston Celtics overcame a 21-point comeback and pulled off a stunning 111-108 Game 3 victory.
Per the AP:
“I had a tough game, period,” he said. “Not just in the second half. Me, personally, I didn’t have it. My teammates did a great job of keeping us in the game, building that lead. But me, personally, I didn’t have it. That’s all I’ve got to say about my performance.”
It was James’ lowest point total in the playoffs since he scored seven for Miami in the 2014 conference finals against Indiana, and before Boston’s comeback, James was 49-0 in playoff games his team led by at last 20 points.
“Some adversity is all part of the postseason,” he said. “I feel like you have to have some type of adversity in order to be successful. If it was going to happen, let it happen now; let us regroup. Let us regroup and all the narrative and everything that was going on, let’s regroup and let’s get back to playing desperate basketball, which they did tonight. So we’ve got to be a lot better, for sure.”
