Following one of his worst Playoff games, LeBron James had very little patience for hecklers or nosy reporters Sunday night.

James snapped at a trash-talking fan, who was quickly removed by Cleveland’s arena security.

LeBron also called out a reporter, whom he feels that only asks questions following Cavs losses.

LeBron James snipes at a reporter after Game 3 loss: "You only ask questions when we lose… You always come around when we lose, I swear." pic.twitter.com/QoIdcbK021 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) May 22, 2017

LBJ managed just 11 points, as the Boston Celtics overcame a 21-point comeback and pulled off a stunning 111-108 Game 3 victory.

Per the AP: