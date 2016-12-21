LeBron James made history Tuesday night, leapfrogging the late, great Moses Malone into eighth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

James finihsed with 34 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and stuck a dagger three in the Milwaukee Bucks’ heart to seal the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers’ 114-108 overtime win.

These two teams will do battle again tonight, back in Ohio.

