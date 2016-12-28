The Associated Press has picked LeBron James as its 2016 male athlete of the year.

King James beat out Michael Phelps and Usain Bolt for the honor.



To win AP male athlete of year, @KingJames took 24 of 59 first-place votes. Michael Phelps got 16, Usain Bolt 9. https://t.co/HVyiCZSfua pic.twitter.com/oBxbRFaeZl — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) December 27, 2016

James delivered on his promise last summer, bringing an end to Cleveland’s 52-year championship drought:



James collected 24 first-place votes, beating out a pair of Olympic legends: Michael Phelps (16) and Usain Bolt (9), the fastest men in water and on land who are not accustomed to finishing behind anyone. James joined Michael Jordan as the only NBA players to win twice. Jordan won it three straight years from 1991-94. “Everybody was just rejoicing in grace and happiness,” James said, fondly reflecting on the picture-perfect day in June when Cleveland was transformed into a giant block party. “It was more than I could have ever imagined. It was unforgettable, unbelievable.”

LeBron James Named 2016 Sportsperson of the Year By SI