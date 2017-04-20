LeBron James is one of the hundred most influential people on the planet this year, says Time mag.

James joins other luminaries from the worlds of politics, the arts and business on the prestigious annual list.

Lebron James is “poetry in motion,” writes Rita Dove #TIME100 https://t.co/fsroGKsHyz — TIME (@TIME) April 20, 2017

Pulitzer Prize–winning author and fellow Akron, OH native Rita Dove wrote about LBJ’s impact:

Who could have imagined that a basketball boy wonder, a prodigy from the projects, would bridge class and racial divides to evolve into King James of the International Courts? By making good on his pledge to bring a championship to the Cleveland Cavaliers and by investing in the promise of future generations through his foundation, LeBron James has not only bolstered the self-esteem of his native Ohio but also become an inspiration for all Americans—proof that talent combined with passion, tenacity and decency can reinvent the possible. Poetry in motion, indeed.

