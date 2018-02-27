LeBron James Says ‘Corrupt’ NCAA Can’t Be Fixed

by February 27, 2018
LeBron James thinks the “corrupt” NCAA can’t be fixed.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, LeBron said that the G-League—with more resources from the NBA—could become a viable alternative to the NCAA.

“NCAA is corrupt, we know that. I’m sorry. It’s gonna make headlines, but it’s corrupt.” […]

“I don’t know if there’s any fixing the NCAA. I don’t think there is. It’s what’s been going on for many, many, many, many years.” […]

“I got a couple boys that could be headed in that direction. So there’s going to be some decisions that we as a family have to make.”

RELATED:
Stan Van Gundy: One-And-Done Rule ‘Racist’

 
