LeBron James Says ‘Corrupt’ NCAA Can’t Be Fixed

LeBron James thinks the “corrupt” NCAA can’t be fixed.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, LeBron said that the G-League—with more resources from the NBA—could become a viable alternative to the NCAA.

LeBron: “NCAA is corrupt, we know that. I’m sorry. It’s gonna make headlines, but it’s corrupt.” pic.twitter.com/TcbbTFyCQE

Part 1: LeBron is asked about what needs to change in college basketball. “I don’t know if there’s any fixing the NCAA. I don’t think there is. It’s what’s been going on for many, many, many, many years.” pic.twitter.com/us11FYJpV4

“NCAA is corrupt, we know that. I’m sorry. It’s gonna make headlines, but it’s corrupt.” […]

“I don’t know if there’s any fixing the NCAA. I don’t think there is. It’s what’s been going on for many, many, many, many years.” […]

“I got a couple boys that could be headed in that direction. So there’s going to be some decisions that we as a family have to make.”