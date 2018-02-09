LeBron James On The New-Look Cavs: ‘It Should Be Fun’

LeBron James says “it should be fun” playing with the group of new Cavaliers players acquired on Thursday’s trade deadline.

LeBron added that he likes how the Cavs got younger and more athletic, while adding some shooting (starting at 1:23):

“I think we became a younger team, more athletic. We added some more shooting as well. We have to see how it meshes, obviously. But I like the pieces that we have coming in.” (6:18) “It doesn’t take me long to see how those guys can help us. But obviously, you don’t want to fast-track it. […] All four of them are pretty smart guys, and it should be fun.”

RELATED:

Report: Cavaliers Trade Isaiah Thomas To Lakers