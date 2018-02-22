LeBron James: New-Look Cavs ‘Got a Long Way to Go’

The Cleveland Cavaliers reconvened following the NBA All-Star break for what felt like a second training camp, as they work to integrate four new players, and LeBron James says the team has “got a long way to go.”

James wants the team to “build championship habits,” but concedes that they don’t have a whole lot of time to do so with 26 games left in the regular season.

#Cavs reconvene for second 'training camp,' hope to stay on fast track for season's second half https://t.co/QEXl9reRJp — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) February 22, 2018

Head coach Tyronn Lue, meanwhile, continues to preach patience with the new-look Cavs.

Per Cleveland.com: