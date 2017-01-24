Following a brutal road loss Monday night, an irritated LeBron James declared that Cleveland’s roster isn’t good enough to win a championship.

James clarified his comments Tuesday afternoon on Twitter, saying that he’s not upset with Cavs general manager David Griffin’s moves.

I not mad or upset at management cause Griff and staff have done a great job, I just feel we still need to improve in order to repeat… — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 24, 2017

if that's what we wanna do. — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 24, 2017

The defending champs have lost five of their last seven games.

Per the AP:

His biggest issue is with the current makeup of the Cavs, who have been hurt most by allowing backup point guard Matthew Dellavedova to leave as a free agent and injuries to forward Chris Andersen and guard J.R. Smith. James watched the Golden State Warriors retool after losing in last year’s NBA Finals and feels the Cavs haven’t done enough to address their biggest needs. James said he’s expressed his opinions directly to Griffin, who recently obtained Kyle Korver in a trade with Atlanta. “We need a (expletive) playmaker. I’m not saying you can just go find one, like you can go outside and see trees. I didn’t say that,” James said.

