LeBron James Doesn’t Think The NBA Should Change Postseason Format

by February 21, 2018

During All-Star Weekend, commissioner Adam Silver told reporters that the League is considering changing the current playoff format, perhaps eliminating conferences and instead seeding the tournament 1-16.

On Wednesday, LeBron James said he disagrees with altering the way things are, via Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders:

I would disagree with that. I think our League has been built the right way when it comes to the postseason. There’s been dominant conferences throughout time. 

It changes the landscape of the history of the game if you start messing with seedings and playoffs.

