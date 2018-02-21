LeBron James Doesn’t Think The NBA Should Change Postseason Format

During All-Star Weekend, commissioner Adam Silver told reporters that the League is considering changing the current playoff format, perhaps eliminating conferences and instead seeding the tournament 1-16.

On Wednesday, LeBron James said he disagrees with altering the way things are, via Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders:

I would disagree with that. I think our League has been built the right way when it comes to the postseason. There’s been dominant conferences throughout time. … It changes the landscape of the history of the game if you start messing with seedings and playoffs.

