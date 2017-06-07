When asked if checking Kevin Durant is wearing him out ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, an annoyed LeBron James shot back that he’s “averaging a triple-double.”
James, the Cleveland Cavaliers believe, can carry his squad on both ends of the floor against the juggernaut Golden State Warriors.
Ty Lue, asked if LeBron can put up #s & guard Durant more: "Yes he can. That's why he's the best player in the world" pic.twitter.com/d9bTcqqbQ6
— J.A. Adande (@jadande) June 7, 2017
LeBron is putting up 28.5 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists through the first two games of the championship round, but the Cavs are in a 2-0 hole.
Per Cleveland.com:
“Do I look tired?” James said this morning. “I’m averaging a triple-double in the Finals. I’m pretty good, I would think.”
Like last season, the Warriors have won the first two games. James went on to lead both teams in all five major statistical categories (points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals) and the Cavs won the Finals in seven games.
Durant, though, was not on the court last season. He’s already scored 71 points — though not all of them against James — while the player Durant replaced from last season (Harrison Barnes) scored just 65 points for the entire 2016 Finals.
“I want to win just as bad as they do and obviously they probably got a bad taste in their mouth after what happened last year and we had one in our mouth last year from what happened the year before,” James said. “I’ve had a few bad tastes in my mouth from what happened in the Finals, [but] I’ve always had that feeling so it never changed for me.”
