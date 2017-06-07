When asked if checking Kevin Durant is wearing him out ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, an annoyed LeBron James shot back that he’s “averaging a triple-double.”

James, the Cleveland Cavaliers believe, can carry his squad on both ends of the floor against the juggernaut Golden State Warriors.

Ty Lue, asked if LeBron can put up #s & guard Durant more: "Yes he can. That's why he's the best player in the world" pic.twitter.com/d9bTcqqbQ6 — J.A. Adande (@jadande) June 7, 2017

LeBron is putting up 28.5 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists through the first two games of the championship round, but the Cavs are in a 2-0 hole.

Per Cleveland.com: