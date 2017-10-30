The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-4) have lost three in a row, but LeBron James says he’s not sweating his team’s slow start.
“It’s a long season,” James told reporters prior to Cleveland’s 114-95 loss to the visiting New York Knicks on Sunday.
LeBron James' reaction to Cavaliers' slow start: 'I'm fine', we're fine' @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/5EfZbPelhF
— Joe Vardon (@joevardon) October 29, 2017
LeBron says he’s “not about to go crazy” about the Cavs’ struggles in the month of October.
Per Cleveland.com:
“I’m fine. I’m fine and we’re fine,” James said, following his 18-point, eight-assists performance in 31 minutes Saturday against the Pelicans. He didn’t play the fourth quarter because New Orleans blew the game open while he was on the bench to start the period, and there’s another game Sunday against the Knicks.
“It’s a long season,” James said. “It’s way too (early to judge). We’re out two starting point guards. So, I’m not overlooking what’s going on. I wasn’t overlooking if we had success, I’m not going to overlook if we had a couple games off. I’m not getting too high and getting too low. I’m an even-keel guy. I understand this is a long process. We played some different (lineups), like I told you guys, we played some crazy lineups that we haven’t even played in practice. So, we’ll continue to get better.
“There’s going to be some games where we don’t look as good unfortunately but that’s all part of the process and we just have to be patient with it until we can become full strength and we got lineups and things out there that we all can become comfortable with.”
