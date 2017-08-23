LeBron James suddenly has a new point guard, and “nothing but respect” for the outgoing Kyrie Irving.

James gushed over his now-former teammate shortly after Cleveland dealt Irving to Boston for Isaiah Thomas in a blockbuster trade Tuesday night.

That's the only way to be to the kid! Special talent/guy! Nothing but respect and what a ride it was our 3 years together Young Gode #Filayy https://t.co/wKYmYsmdgG — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2017

LeBron had grown upset over Kyrie’s request to be moved earlier this summer, but he and the Cavs are ready to move on.

A big THANK YOU from the entire organization & we wish you well in the next chapter of your career. pic.twitter.com/7PDqLJgMQ9 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 23, 2017

