LeBron James suddenly has a new point guard, and “nothing but respect” for the outgoing Kyrie Irving.
James gushed over his now-former teammate shortly after Cleveland dealt Irving to Boston for Isaiah Thomas in a blockbuster trade Tuesday night.
That's the only way to be to the kid! Special talent/guy! Nothing but respect and what a ride it was our 3 years together Young Gode #Filayy https://t.co/wKYmYsmdgG
— LeBron James (@KingJames) August 23, 2017
LeBron had grown upset over Kyrie’s request to be moved earlier this summer, but he and the Cavs are ready to move on.
A big THANK YOU from the entire organization & we wish you well in the next chapter of your career. pic.twitter.com/7PDqLJgMQ9
— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) August 23, 2017
From the team’s press release:
“This trade needed to include both players and assets that we felt strongly could help us continue to compete for championships and we believe it does,” said [GM Koby] Altman. “We look forward to Isaiah, Jae [Crowder] and Ante [Zizic] joining us and also felt that the unprotected first round pick in the deal was very important for us and our future as well.”
Irving (6-3, 193) played in 72 games (all starts) for the Cavaliers in 2016-17, averaging a career-high 25.2 points (11th in NBA) on .472 shooting, including .401 from beyond the arc, 3.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 35.1 minutes. He also shot .905 from the free throw line (3rd in NBA). Irving has spent his entire six-year professional career with Cleveland, appearing in 381 games (all starts) with averages of 21.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.32 steals in 34.2 minutes.
“On behalf of the entire franchise, I want to thank Kyrie Irving for the six impressive years he spent in Cleveland wearing the Cavaliers uniform,” said Cavaliers Chairman Dan Gilbert. “From the moment we won the 2011 NBA lottery that put us in position to draft Kyrie to the ‘The Shot’ that sealed our first NBA championship and all of the electrifying play that made him a joy to watch, ‘excitement’ was always in the air when it came to Kyrie Irving. We wish him and his family well as he moves on to the next phase of his NBA career.”
