LeBron James has documented his offseason training on social media throughout the summer, and it’s clear The King is driven to the point of obsession.

James says his love for the game of basketball “insane.”

I've spoken to two people privy to LeBron's workouts the last couple weeks. They both used the word "obsessed" to describe his current state — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) August 23, 2017

LeBron shows no signs of slowing down as he heads into his 15th NBA season, with a radically different-looking squad.

LeBron James has been silent about Isaiah Thomas joining the Cavs, but he had plenty say about his own game Wednesday evening. James, who is working out in Los Angeles twice a day with trainer Mike Mancias and Cavs coaches and player development staff, posted to Instagram footage of him scrimmaging in a famous auxiliary gym on the campus of UCLA.

James hasn’t said anything on social media about Cleveland trading for Thomas, a two-time All-Star and All-NBA point guard, or gritty wing defender Jae Crowder, or the Brooklyn pick. He only said on Twitter that he had nothing but respect for Kyrie Irving, whom the Cavs shipped to Boston for those players (and Ante Zizic) and the draft pick. As for James’ declarations about his own game, he set career highs in rebounds (8.6 per game) and assists (8.7) last season — his 14th in the NBA, while averaging 26.4 points. His shooting (.548) and 3-point shooting (.363) were among the best of his career.

