LeBron James and Paul George put on a hell of a show Sunday night, dueling through two overtimes, in an exhausting 135-130 Cavs victory against the visiting Pacers.
James finished with a triple-double of 41 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists in 52 minutes; George countered with 43 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists.
Kevin Love added 20 points and 12 rebounds for the defending NBA champs.
Per the AP:
Kyrie Irving made four free throws in the final 16.5 seconds and Kevin Love had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Cleveland stayed within a half-game of Boston for the East’s top spot. The Cavs visit the Celtics on Wednesday.
George was magnificent in defeat, scoring 19 straight points in the overtimes and adding nine rebounds and nine assists. But he couldn’t prevent the Pacers from their eighth straight road loss.
“If we play like that to finish the season off I’ll be happy with where we land,” George said. “If we can give this effort, we’ll make the playoffs.”
