LeBron James and Paul George put on a hell of a show Sunday night, dueling through two overtimes, in an exhausting 135-130 Cavs victory against the visiting Pacers.

James finished with a triple-double of 41 points, 16 rebounds and 11 assists in 52 minutes; George countered with 43 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists.

Kevin Love added 20 points and 12 rebounds for the defending NBA champs.

Per the AP: