Dahntay Jones’ fine is a little bigger this time around, but LeBron James will happily cover it once again.

Jones picked up two technical fouls Monday night, and was booted out of the Cavs’ 116-105 Game 1 win against the Raptors, costing himself a large chunk of his salary.

In last year’s Eastern Conference Finals, Jones punched Bismack Biyombo in the groin, and served a one-game suspension.

