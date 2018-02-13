LeBron James To Produce New ‘House Party’

LeBron James and his SpringHill Entertainment partner Maverick Carter are producing a new House Party, according to The Hollywood Reporter:

“This is definitely not a reboot. It’s an entirely new look for a classic movie,” James tells The Hollywood Reporter. “Everyone I grew up with loved House Party. To partner with this creative team to bring a new House Party to a new generation is unbelievable.”

Stephen Glover, Donald Glover’s brother, and Jamal Olori are reportedly writing the script.

The original Kid ’n Play-fronted New Line comedy came out in 1990, with sequels following in 1991 and 1994.

According to Carter, James, who has appeared in several films, may even make a cameo:

“There’s no plan for it now, but he’s a fantastic actor, and if he wants a role, Stephen will find a great role to put him in.”

RELATED

Kevin Love: When It Comes To Wine, LeBron ‘Has A Supercomputer In His Brain’