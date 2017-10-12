LeBron James‘ sprained left ankle kept him out of practice Thursday; he won’t play in Friday night’s preseason finale; and may even sit out the Cavs’ first crack at Kyrie Irving on Opening Night.

Head coach Tyronn Lue says James is “pretty mad, pretty pissed off.”

LeBron has never missed a season opener during his 14-year NBA career.

