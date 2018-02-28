LeBron James Reacts To Ending Of Heat-Sixers

Back in the locker room after pouring in 31 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists in a win over Brooklyn, LeBron James turned on Heat-Sixers just in time to see his close friend Dwyane Wade bury a game-winner, via Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders:

LeBron pretty much called Dwyane Wade’s step back jumper that just now happened in the locker room. #Cavs — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) February 28, 2018

LeBron reacted to the ending of the Heat-Sixers game during Rodney Hood’s interview and it was hilarious. #Cavs pic.twitter.com/5IxDdgJXdS — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) February 28, 2018

The video is of James reacting to J.J. Redick’s missed three at the buzzer.

Father Prime finished with 27 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter.

