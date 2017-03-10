LeBron James put on a dunkefest Thursday night in Detroit, and registered the 50th triple-double of his illustrious career.
James finished with 29 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, but it wasn’t enough.
The Pistons held off the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101.
Per the AP:
(Andre) Drummond had 20 points and 16 rebounds, and the Pistons scored the first 13 points of the fourth quarter before holding on for a 106-101 victory over the injury-plagued Cleveland Cavaliers. (Reggie) Jackson led Detroit with 21 points, including 12 in the final period.
“My teammates were just telling me to go out there and be myself, be aggressive on offense and try to make the right play,” Jackson said. “It was a great team win, and most importantly, our defensive stops is what really got us the win.”
LeBron James had 29 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists — and threw down over a half-dozen tremendous dunks — but the Cavaliers have now lost three straight and five of their last seven. J.R. Smith played for Cleveland after a thumb injury had kept him out since December, but Kevin Love and Kyle Korver were out, and the Cavaliers lost Andrew Bogut earlier in the week with a broken leg.
Commentscomments powered by Disqus