LeBron James Records 70th Career Triple-Double, 15th of the Season

Year 15 and still no signs of slowing down for LeBron James, who recorded 33 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists as he led a depleted Cavaliers squad to a 114-109 away win over the Bulls. The triple-double was his 15th of the season, adding onto the career-high mark that he set on Tuesday.

The King came up big in crunch time, too, as James hit a cold stepback and followed it up with a swatted shot into the stands in the final minute to ice the game.

James is averaging 27 points, 9.0 assists and 8.6 rebounds per game, all of which are his highest regular season marks since returning to Cleveland in 2014.