For the first time in LeBron James‘ 15-year NBA career, he was ejected out of a game.

James, who finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds Tuesday night, explained his frustration with referees supposedly treating him like a jump shooter who doesn’t draw a lot of contact.

Kevin Love led way for the Cavs, pouring in a season-high 38 points as Cleveland cruised to a 108-97 win against the visiting Miami Heat.

Per Cleveland.com: