For the first time in LeBron James‘ 15-year NBA career, he was ejected out of a game.
James, who finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds Tuesday night, explained his frustration with referees supposedly treating him like a jump shooter who doesn’t draw a lot of contact.
Kevin Love led way for the Cavs, pouring in a season-high 38 points as Cleveland cruised to a 108-97 win against the visiting Miami Heat.
Per Cleveland.com:
“I think I’m one of the league leaders in points in the paint. I drive just as much as anybody,” James said after the 108-97 win against the Heat. “At this point, it’s almost like they’re trying to turn me into a jump shooter. I can’t be a jump shooter. I’m not a jump shooter.
“I watch games every single night and I see jump shooters going to the line multiple, double-digit times every night and I’m not a jump shooter and I get fouled just as much as everybody else so it’s going to the line one time, three times or four times, that’s not what it’s about.”
At the time of his ejection, James had 21 points on 10-of-16 from the field. Only five of his 16 attempts had come from outside the paint. And yet he only took one free throw, which occurred less than 30 seconds into the game. No matter how much he drove, he wasn’t getting calls.
