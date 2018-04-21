LeBron James Refuses To ‘Throw Teammates Under The Bus’ After Game 3 Loss

LeBron James and the Cavaliers collapsed in Game 3 on Friday, blowing a 17-point lead to go down 2-1 in their first round playoff series against the Pacers.

Afterwards, James was repeatedly asked about the contributions of his teammates, who went 8-for-26 in the second half. His response:

Bron’s not having it pic.twitter.com/w6M7adZzPK — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 21, 2018

What are you guys looking for? You think I’m going to throw my teammates under the bus? I’m not about that. Guys gotta play better. Including myself. I had six turnovers tonight. I was horrible in the third quarter, couldn’t make a shot.

LeBron finished with 28 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists in the 92-90 loss. He shot just 1-of-6 in the third quarter, when Indiana cut the deficit from 17 to 6.

RELATED

LeBron James Defends Reporter for Asking About Erin Popovich’s Death