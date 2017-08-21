LeBron James isn’t just a superstar on the basketball court, he’s a real-life superhero as well.

While vacationing in The Bahamas a few years ago, LeBron, Dwyane Wade and others had just returned to a boat after snorkeling in the ocean.

According to Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union, LeBron dove back into the water after noticing that someone was missing and rescued his friend. From Vogue:

Some, including Wade, were ocean-shy, city-born and not as strong at swimming as LeBron. (“LeBron, it turns out, is Aquaman!” Union says.) Eventually, the group got out in the water, though at the end of the swim, when everyone was back in the boat, LeBron took a count and noticed a man missing, immediately diving back in. “He literally brings our friend back, like something out of an episode of Baywatch,” Union says.

