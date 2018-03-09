LeBron James Says Free Agency Not on His Mind

The Cavs are in L.A. for the next few days, and naturally, the LeBron James free agency chatter is in overdrive.

James says he understands the frenzy around rumors that he may join the Lakers as a free agent next summer.

LeBron James 'understands' the Los Angeles Lakers rumors, says he has no 'list' of potential destinations @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/XBbVz45yDC — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) March 9, 2018

Bron, however, says he’s got “too much work to do” in Cleveland and that no list of potential destinations currently exists.

Per Cleveland.com: