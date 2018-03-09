LeBron James Says Free Agency Not on His Mind

The Cavs are in L.A. for the next few days, and naturally, the LeBron James free agency chatter is in overdrive.
James says he understands the frenzy around rumors that he may join the Lakers as a free agent next summer.
LeBron James 'understands' the Los Angeles Lakers rumors, says he has no 'list' of potential destinations @clevelanddotcom https://t.co/XBbVz45yDC
— Joe Vardon (@joevardon) March 9, 2018
Bron, however, says he’s got “too much work to do” in Cleveland and that no list of potential destinations currently exists.
Per Cleveland.com:
“I understand that I’m a free agent at the end of the summer, so I understand the frenzy that comes with it,” James said. For the sake of context, James can only be a free agent if he declines his $35.6 million player’s option for next season with the Cavs.
“It’s not my first rodeo, but I don’t, it doesn’t bother me,” James said. “I don’t talk about it too much. Like I said, I’ll handle that whenever it comes, but . . . I understand that the conversation happens here because first of all they have cap space. And this league is much better when the Lakers, the Knicks and the Celtics are all good at the same time. That’s just how it is. So, that’s what also creates the frenzy.”
James also said — as he’s said on numerous occasions — that now is not the time for him to consider his free agency in any way.
“I’ve still got too much work to do here,” James said, referring to the Cavs’ current season. “One thing about me and my career, your probably don’t know, you haven’t been around me, that I handle my business accordingly, and when that time comes I’ll take care of that. But right now, my job right now is to get these guys prepared for the Clippers tonight and then how we can continue to get better going down the stretch.”